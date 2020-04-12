Telangana govt. launches T COVID 19 app for public, officials

Telangana government on Saturday launched T COVID 19 application for public and government officials to provide accurate information to the and prevent spreading of fake news. The app is developed in collaboration with AWS, Cisco and Quantela.

Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao formally launched the app at his camp office in Pragati Bhavan on Saturday. The COVID 19 app provides official information, guidelines and other services. The users can get the information related to all the government orders, announcements, media bulletins and list of essential services.

Besides all the services, a single click option helps the user to connect with 24x7 emergency helpline.

Also, the app enables the public to take self-assessment tests to understand their medical conditions and avoid unnecessary panic. The app also has an integrated telemedicine module of 'Call Health' that allows the patient to remotely book an appointment with a medical professional.

Apart from it, the application also provides information about approved labs and test centers, isolation wards and quarantine centers. The app is available on Google play store and IOS app store.