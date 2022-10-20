Telangana Govt notifies new fee structure in engg colleges

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday notified the new fee structure in the private unaided professional colleges offering M Tech, MBA, MCA and B Tech courses for the block period of 2022-2023 and 2024-25.

The Higher Education Department said the fee structure was based on the recommendations of the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC). The fee fixed for B Tech and BE programmes ranges from a minimum of Rs 45,000 to a maximum of Rs 1.60 lakh per year. For M Tech, the minimum fee is Rs 57,000 and the maximum is Rs 1.51 lakh.

For the MBA course, the minimum fee is Rs 27,000 and the maximum Rs 1.10 lakh. Similarly, in the case of MCA, the minimum fee fixed is Rs 30,000 and the maximum fee is Rs 95,000.

Students seeking admission under Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota must pay $5000 per year. Colleges accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) can collect an extra amount of Rs 3,000 per year from each student towards the tuition fee over and above the tuition fee fixed, as long as the course has NBA accreditation.

The B Tech, MBA and MCA colleges are allowed to collect Rs 2,000 as a one-time payment per student at the time of admission towards admission registration and recognition fee. The college must remit Rs 500 to the university to which it was affiliated and retain Rs 1,500.

The B Tech, MBA and MCA colleges can collect Rs 1,000 per year as special services rendered to them. They include college functions, health centre services for university students and insurance for affiliated colleges, reading room, college magazines, hobby centres student handbook, lab fee, library fee, computer and Internet fee placement cell and games and sports.

An additional Rs 1,500 would be charged towards common services like examination-related, academic audit, curriculum revision and content, development, staff training, coordination meeting, university publications, and website maintenance. A returnable caution deposit of Rs 500 each for lab and library services would also be charged.

The intuitions were told that they can collect the fee either in lumpsum or in instalments if they so opt. For M Tech course, the special services fee was fixed at Rs 3,000 and the common services fee of Rs 1,500. The government order warned against the collection of any capitation fee.