Telangana: Govt. permits to collect parking fee at movie theatres with single screens

It is a known fact that the film industry has faced a severe crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak. With theaters closed for almost a year and a half, many who depend on them for their livelihood have lost their jobs and And went into financial crisis. With the current decline in corona cases and the complete lifting of the lockdown in Telangana, the government has permitted to reopen the theatres. Films in the final stages of production are gearing up for release in this order.



Meanwhile, the Telangana government has given good news to the theater owners who have been severely affected for months. The government has issued orders allowing parking fees at movie theaters in the state. The Telangana government has issued GO No. 63 canceling parking fees in 2018. The government has recently issued fresh orders modifying the GO.



However, these orders only apply to single-screen theaters. The government has ordered not to charge parking fees from the public in multiplexes and commercial complexes. In this regard, the previous orders will be in force. The government announced that these rules would come into immediate effect.