Sonam Kapoor Redefines Maternity Glamour in a Regal Black Banarasi Saree at Mumbai Event

Sonam Kapoor once again proved why she remains one of India’s most influential style icons, turning a cultural evening in Mumbai into a moment of refined fashion storytelling. The actor, who is currently expecting her second child, arrived at the Swadesh store for a holiday-season celebration dressed in a striking black Banarasi saree that paid homage to India’s artisanal legacy while embracing contemporary glamour.

For the event, Sonam chose a handwoven Banarasi creation designed in collaboration between Swadesh and the celebrated duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The choice of a deep black base set a dramatic tone, instantly giving the ensemble a regal presence. Complemented with luminous gold motifs woven across the saree, the look balanced richness and restraint—each movement catching subtle glimmers of light without overwhelming the silhouette.

The saree was further elevated by an ornate beige-gold and silver zardozi border, a hallmark of the designers’ intricate craftsmanship. The embroidery framed Sonam’s baby bump with a celebratory air, redefining maternity dressing by embracing opulence rather than hiding behind it. At a time when maternity fashion often gravitates toward understated minimalism, this appearance stood apart for its boldness and cultural rootedness.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla have long championed India’s textile traditions, breathing new life into age-old weaving and embroidery practices. Their collaboration with Swadesh for this ensemble highlighted the beauty and emotional depth of handmade textiles, turning the saree into more than just event attire. It became an expression of artistic heritage, shaped through thoughtful design, time-honoured techniques, and a palette that blended classicism with modern sensibilities.





Styling played an equally important role in shaping the final look. Sonam’s sister, Rhea Kapoor—her trusted creative partner—opted for a refined approach that allowed the saree’s craftsmanship to remain the focal point. Minimal jewellery, subtle makeup, and clean, understated hair ensured that the ensemble spoke for itself. The overall effect was one of quiet luxury, rooted in cultural pride yet effortlessly contemporary.

The event itself revolved around celebrating India’s craft ecosystem, and Sonam’s appearance aligned seamlessly with the theme. Her outfit not only showcased the mastery of Banarasi craftsmanship but also drew attention to the hands that keep these traditions alive. At a time when mass production often overshadows handloom artistry, this moment served as a reminder of the irreplaceable emotional value that heritage textiles carry.

Beyond the fashion statement, Sonam’s look underscored an evolving chapter in maternity style—one where personal identity, cultural affinity, and craftsmanship hold centerstage. Her presence at the Swadesh gathering was not just about wearing a saree; it was about spotlighting artisans, celebrating Indian textiles, and redefining how maternity fashion can be expressive, powerful, and deeply meaningful.