Telangana govt provided 35 lakh jobs in last six years, claims Jagadish Reddy

Nalgonda: Energy Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy has said that 35 lakh jobs have been created in the newly-formed Telangana in the last six years. He said 32,500 people were employed in the power sector alone.



As part of the party preparatory meetings for Nalgonda, Khammam and Warangal Graduate Constituency election, a meeting Athmiya Sammelanam was held with the owners of educational institutions in Nalgonda on Sunday.

Addressing the meeting, the Minister said the credit of regularising the services of 23,500 employees in the power sector goes to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He reminded that another 9,000 jobs have been created in the power sector through Telangana Public Service Commission. The Minister added that Chief Minister has a clear idea and vision on all issues and would address them.

Along with TRS MLC candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, he met the walkers in NG College Grounds and shared his thoughts with them. He urged walkers to vote for the TRS. Zilla Parishad chairman Banda Narender Reddy, MLAs Gadari Kishore and Chirumarthi Lingaiah, correspondents of educational institutions attended the meeting.