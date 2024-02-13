  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Govt raises age limit till 46 for direct recruitment

Telangana Govt raises age limit till 46 for direct recruitment
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The State government has raised the maximum age limit from 44 to 46 years for the posts under direct recruitment, other than the Uniform...

Hyderabad: The State government has raised the maximum age limit from 44 to 46 years for the posts under direct recruitment, other than the Uniform Services.

According to a GO released on February 8 and made public on Monday, following a number of representations from unemployed youth for considering relaxation of the upper age limit for direct recruitment to enable more unemployed youth to become eligible for recruitment to the various categories of posts, the decision was taken by the government.

The TSPSC has also requested that the government raise the age limit further by two years in addition to the 10 years already raised in the earlier Government Order.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X