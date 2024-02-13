Live
Telangana Govt raises age limit till 46 for direct recruitment
Hyderabad: The State government has raised the maximum age limit from 44 to 46 years for the posts under direct recruitment, other than the Uniform Services.
According to a GO released on February 8 and made public on Monday, following a number of representations from unemployed youth for considering relaxation of the upper age limit for direct recruitment to enable more unemployed youth to become eligible for recruitment to the various categories of posts, the decision was taken by the government.
The TSPSC has also requested that the government raise the age limit further by two years in addition to the 10 years already raised in the earlier Government Order.
