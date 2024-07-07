Live
- FairPoint: Leader of Opposition is not about reel-making
- UP govt to boost silk industry in 4 districts
- Yogi govt to establish 'Mitra Van' in Nepal and border states of UP
- 'Anderson is an addict of the art of bowling', says Broad ahead of veteran’s retirement
- B Sai Sudharsan makes T20I debut as India win toss, opt to bat first vs Zimbabwe
- Soldier injured in terrorist firing in J&K's Rajouri
- Telangana govt respects all religions: Revanth Reddy
- Rains Expected in AP and Telangana States for Next Five Days
- Small firms record sharp rise in digital transactions
- WHO's cancer agency's classification of talc as 'probably carcinogenic' notable development: Doc
Just In
Telangana govt respects all religions: Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that his government respects all religions.
Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that his government respects all religions.
He participated in the 45th Rath Yatra of Sri Jagannath organised by ISKCON at NTR Stadium here.
The Chief Minister said that ISKCON organised a good programme. “My government is for everyone. The state government respects every religion and accorded freedom and opportunities to all religions,” he said.
Stating that Telangana is flourishing with the prayers of ISKCON, he hoped that the state would prosper further. “My government is striving hard to spread the message that human service is the ultimate service. The government is supporting such good programmes,” he said.
Revanth Reddy also stated that such religious programmes bring changes in society.
The Ratha Yatra was held under the auspices of ISKCON Temple, Abids. The Rath Yatra was held from NTR Stadium to the Exhibition Ground.
The Chief Minister offered prayers and participated in various rituals.