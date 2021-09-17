Telangana govt. signs 3 MoUs to set up Jute Mills

The Telangana government on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gloster Ltd, MBD Commodities Pvt Ltd and Kaleshwaram Agro Pvt Ltd for setting up Jute Mills in Telangana in the presence of ministers KT Rama Rao, Gangula Kamalakar, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy.



IT and Industries principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan and MBG Group chairman Bijay Mandhani signed the MoU.





Delighted to announce that 3 MoUs have been signed for setting up Jute mills in Warangal, Kamareddy & Siricilla districts



A combined investment of ₹887 Cr with employment to more than 10 thousand. Thanks to Ministers @SingireddyTRS Garu &Minister @GKamalakarTRS Garu for support pic.twitter.com/85bQITr4cb — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 17, 2021





Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that with the establishment of Jute industries will provide employment opportunities to around 10,400 people. "The Telangana government is procuring one crore tonnes of paddy. Farmers can focus on alternative crops that does not cause any loss to the state government and farmers," the minister said.

He continued that the jute products can be utilized alternative to the plastic and the government will provide support to the jute mills in the state. He further added that in the coming 20 years, the government will procure the jute products through civil supplies corporation.

Food processing zones in 10,000 acres

"Telangana has emerged as a seed bowl of India and the government is setting up food processing units in 10,000 crores. The jute industry will have great demand in the future," Rama Rao said.