Telangana govt. tables CAG report on Kaleshwaram project

The CAG report tabled by the Telangana government in the assembly highlighted several key points. Firstly, it mentioned that no proper study was conducted on the Kaleswaram project and stated that the project has not address the flood problem in Maharashtra.

Furthermore, the report revealed that the Telangana government had redesigned the Pranahita-Chevella project, originally undertaken in the united state, into two separate projects: Kaleshwaram and Pranahita and opined that this redesign led to a significant increase in the estimated cost, from 35,000 crores to 85,650 crores.

However, despite the cost of the projects increasing by 122 percent, the allocation of funds only increased by 52 percent, according to the CAG. The report also highlighted that additional changes were made to the project even after re-engineering, resulting in the cost of Kaleswaram rising to 47,427 crores, including interest.

The CAG further noted that due to the changes in the project works, some of the works have become futile, resulting in a loss of Rs. 767 crores.