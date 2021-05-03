Telangana govt. thriving on false propaganda: Eatala Rajender

Former minister and MLA Eatala Rajender said that the state government is spreading false propaganda on him of land encroachments and scams.

"I have worked with the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for 19 years and have not done anything to bring down the party," said Eatala in a press conference at his residence in Shamirpet.

The Chief Minister gave an opportunity to serve as minister and nothing wrong was done making the party lose face, he added.

"The CM who provided me an opportunity to fight in the assembly during the Telangana movement believed in people and morality not money. He was also not afraid of being trampled and such a person is now using all his force to suppress one person. The Chief Minister is using all the departments on him and also held discussions with the Narsapur MLA and MLC in the alleged land grabbing case," Eatala Rajender said.