Live
- Bengaluru will soon be the 'Quantum Capital': DKS
- BINDZ Opens Second Hyderabad Center to Boost National Expansion
- Bengaluru Airport Metro Line to Be Completed by 2027, Says BMRCL
- Seven Oaks Pet Hospital Inaugurated
- Ridhi Mehra Unveils ‘Becoming Her’ Bridal Collection in Hyderabad
- US Keeps High Tariff on India While Cutting Rates for Bangladesh, Pakistan
- Microsoft Hits $4 Trillion Valuation as Cloud and AI Drive Record Growth
- Top EPC Players Accelerating Wind & Solar Projects in India
- Summoned TCS for talks on layoffs: Minister Santosh Lad
- Warm welcome to IT companies migrating to Karnataka from Maharashtra: Dy CM
Telangana govt to distribute ration cards from today in Hyderabad
The government has finalised the schedule for distributing new food security cards (ration cards) in Hyderabad district.
The government has finalised the schedule for distributing new food security cards (ration cards) in Hyderabad district. District In-charge Minister for the Transport Department, Ponnam Prabhakar Goud, announced that arrangements have been made to distribute the cards at three locations in the city.
The new ration cards will be distributed from 1 to 3 August to eligible individuals. The distribution will commence in the Khairatabad, Cantonment, and Jubilee Hills assembly constituencies.
A total of 55,378 new ration cards have been prepared, benefitting 2,01,116 individuals. Additionally, by including 1,37,947 eligible people under the existing old ration cards, the overall number of beneficiaries will rise to 2,32,297.
Collector Harichandana Dasari assured that the distribution process will proceed smoothly, ensuring that all eligible citizens receive their new food security cards.