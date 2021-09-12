Telangana govt. to file review petition in High Court over Ganesh idol immersion in Hussain Sagar

Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav visited Vinayaka idol in Khairatabad on Sunday. He later told the media that a review petition would be filed in the High Court tomorrow on the immersion of Vinayaka in Hussain Sagar. The minister said all precautions would be taken to avoid pollution and Hussain Sagar will be cleaned after the immersion. Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav said they would seek High Court would to reconsider their decision.



The Telangana high court on Thursday directed the state government not to allow the immersion of Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (POP) into the Hussain Sagar. The court further asked the government, police department and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to follow the orders.

The high court was hearing the petition filed by the advocate Mamidi Venumadhav to restrict the immersion of Ganesh and goddess Durga idols in Hussain Sagar. After hearing the arguments, the court announced the verdict. In this backdrop, the government is said to be filing review petition in High Court.