Telangana govt to host Bharat Summit

Hyderabad: The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be attending a two-day Bharat Summit to be hosted by the State government at HICC on April 25 and 26.

The Bharat Summit is being organised by the government of Telangana in collaboration with Samruddha Bharat Foundation to mark the 70th anniversary of the historic Bandung Conference that laid the foundation for the Non-Aligned Movement. The theme of the summit, ‘Delivering Global Justice’, echoes the call for NYAY (justice) championed by Rahul Gandhi.

The summit is set to bring together over 450 global delegates from more than 100 nations, including corporate heads, key ministers, policymakers, academics, and civil society leaders, along with representatives from 25 international think tanks.

Unveiling the official logo for Bharat Summit 2025, Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said, “We are pleased to unveil the logo and theme for Bharat Summit 2025 on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. The Bharat Summit will host a gathering of over 450 of the world’s foremost thinkers and nearly 100 progressive parties, 40-50 ministers, 50 senators and MPs, numerous heads of parties and nearly 100 sectoral experts who will engage in bilateral discussions. We hope the Bharat Summit transforms into a permanent platform for all progressive forces that are committed to a democratic, liberal, and just world order.

We are extremely thankful to the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to extend all the required support to the Bharat Summit, to be organised by the State government in a bid to take Telangana to the top in the next 25 years.”