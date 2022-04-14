Telangana govt to install 125-foot Ambedkar statue by Dec-end

Hyderabad: The Telangana government to install the 125-feet-long bronze statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at PVR Marg by December-end, and make it a tourist destination by also setting up a museum and a meditation centre near the statue. Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao along with Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar visited the site at PVR Marg to take stock of the statue. "The 125-feet-long statue will be coming up on a basement of 55 feet in a park of 11 acres and efforts are on to make it a tourist destination with a cost of Rs 150 crore," informed the Ministers.

Rama Rao asked the Social Welfare Minister and officials to visit various places in the country and if needed, other countries to study the monuments and establish a best tourist destination in the city. He also suggested the Minister to visit the Abdul Kalam Museum at Rameshwaram and also wanted the authorities to have a meditation centre.

"This is once in a lifetime work to have such a huge statue. Hence, the team involved in the project should look at all options and incorporate those in this project. All Indians should be proud of this," said KTR, adding the project would be completed by December-end.

Adding that the Telangana was achieved because of BR Ambedkar, KTR said that the Telangana could become a reality due to Article 3 of the Constitution of India which was framed by Ambedkar. Rao said that Ambedkar aspired for the uplift of not only the Dalits, but also all the sections of people.

"The TRS follows ideals of Ambedkar. We are fighting without any compromise for the benefit of people," said Rao. Party leaders Balka Suman, Danam Nagender, MD Saleem and others also accompanied the Ministers.