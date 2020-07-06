Telangana govt. to provide 10 kg rice per person to white ration card holders till November

Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar on Sunday said that the government will provide 10 kg rice per person to all the white rice ration card holders across the state. The decision has been taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 5 kg rice person to the underprivileged.

Starting from this month, all the beneficiaries in Telangana will provide 10 kg rice per person (5kg by state government and 5 kg by central government).

The minister said that the central government will provide the rice fro 52 lakh white ration card holders according to 2011 census. While the number to white ration card holders increased to 88 lakh to date, the rice for the new beneficiaries will be provided by the state government for which Rs 250 crore will be spent. Currently, there are 2.79 crore beneficiaries are there in Telangana.

The fair price shops across Telangana were closed in the four days of this month awaiting the state government's order on the rice distribution as the centre has issued new orders.

With the new development, about 1.20 lakh metric tonnes of rice will be provided by the centre and 2.40 lakh metric tonnes of rice by the state government until November.