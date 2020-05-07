Telangana govt. to provide 5 lakh tons of maize to poultry sector

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the government will provide 5 lakh tonnes of maize to the poultry sector at a price of Rs 1,525 per kg.

The minister chaired the cabinet sub-committee meeting with the agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, excise minister V Srinivas Goud, Chevella MP Ranjit Reddy and the representatives of the poultry industry. The ministers reviewed the steps to be taken to stabilize the poultry industry.

Srinivas Yadav said that the government has also sanctioned Rs 20 crore as power subsidy for the sector in addition to the poultry feed. The state government has plans to make the state on top in regard to egg and meat production.

The minister said that they will also study the policies being implemented in the poultry sector and come up with a draft poultry policy soon and submit it to the Chief Minister.