Telangana Govt. Transfers IAS Officers in Administrative Reshuffle
In a significant development, Telangana government on Saturday issued orders transferring eight Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, marking a continuing trend of reshuffling within the ranks.
Among the latest appointments, Vikas Raj has been designated as the Special Chief Secretary for Transport and Roads & Buildings. TK Sridevi has been appointed as the Commissioner of the Scheduled Castes Development Department, while Rizvi has assumed the role of Commercial Tax Commissioner.
Additionally, several officers have been assigned extra responsibilities, with Harish taking on the role of Revenue Joint Secretary and Uday Kumar handed the duties of Director of Marketing. Priyanka has been named as the Deputy Secretary for Municipal Administration, Chandrasekhar Reddy will lead as Managing Director of HACA, and Srinivas Reddy will now serve as Managing Director of Market Fed.