Just In
Telangana Govt. transfers IPS Transfers, CV Anand appointed as Hyderabad CP
In a significant reshuffle within the Telangana Police Department, several Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have been transferred as part of new government directives. Notably, CV Anand has been reappointed as the Commissioner of Police (CP) for Hyderabad, a role in which he previously served with considerable impact.
The government has also issued orders transferring Kothakota Srinivas Reddy to the position of Vigilance Director General (DG) and Vijaykumar to the role of Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) DG.
Additionally, Mahesh Bhagwat has been appointed as the Additional Director General of Police for Personnel, while M. Ramesh takes on the responsibility of Inspector General (IG) of Police Sports. Both officers will oversee crucial areas within the department, ensuring that the image and structure of the police force continue to evolve.