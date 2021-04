Telangana govt. uses army aircrafts to transport oxygen faster

The Telangana government has roped-in army aircrafts to transport empty oxygen trucks to Odisha from the Begumpet airport.

The aircraft will fly to Odisha with the oxygen trucks where it will be filled with oxygen at Tata Steel Plant in Kalinganagar and will be brought back to Hyderabad. Health Minister Eatala Rajender, CS Somesh Kumar supervised the army aircraft airlifting the oxygen trucks.

Minister KT Rama Rao appreciated the efforts of Eatala Rajender and Somesh Kumar for overseeing the oxygen tankers being airlifted from Hyderabad to Odisha to bring oxygen faster to Telangana.





My compliments to both Health Minister @Eatala_Rajender Garu & @TelanganaCS Somesh Kumar Garu who are supervising Oxygen tankers airlifting from Hyderabad to Orissa to bring back oxygen faster to Telangana - saving 3 days & many valuable lives. First time in India#NeedOfTheHour pic.twitter.com/gAIjpeAOas — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 23, 2021