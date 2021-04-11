Telangana govt. writes to centre seeking more vaccines

The Telangana government has written to the centre seeking at least 30 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the next 15 days. At present, there are only 5.6 lakh doses of vaccine left in the state which could only last for the next three days.

According to the government release, Telangana has been administering 1.15 lakh doses of vaccine per day and has plans to increase 2 lakh doses of vaccine per day.

The state chief secretary on Saturday wrote to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stating that Telangana left with only 5.66 lakh doses of vaccine which would last for 3 days at maximum. "Therefore, I would like to request you to urgently provide at least 30 lakh doses of vaccine to Telangana for the next 15 days," he added.

Until 8 pm on Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 cases went up to 3,27,28 with fresh 3,187 cases being reported in a single day.