Telangana: Economic growth rate of the state has been increasing, says Finance Minister Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao said that Telangana has registered an economic growth rate of 11.5 percent in the last six years. He spoke at a media conference on the state of the economy over the past seven years. He said that the country has achieved a growth rate of 7 percent in six years while Telangana has achieved a growth rate of more than 3 percent over the country. He said that the growth rate was made possible by KCR‌ policies.

Harish Rao took a dig at BJP stating that the country's economic growth was lower than that of Bangladesh and asserted that Telangana state has achieved a positive growth rate even during the Coronavirus period. The minister said that the state has also achieved good growth in terms of per capita income with Rs. 2,37,632, which is 1.84 times the per capita income of the country.



Harish Rao opined that Telangana stands the third position regarding the highest per capita income in the country, which has been the tenth highest in 2014. The finance minister said that the state's per capita income has almost doubled in six years and has grown by 48.7 percent in the last six years and sought a response from Union Minister Kishan Reddy over the facts



Harish Rao further said that the state has the highest own tax revenue in the country, which has increased 90 percent in the last six years. "The own tax revenue grew by 11.52 percent year-on-year. State IT exports have increased by 120 percent in six years, " he said.