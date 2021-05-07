Telangana: Gundu Sudharani elected as Warangal new mayor

Warrangal: Gundu Sudharani on Friday was elected as mayor of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) while Rizwana Shamim as deputy mayor.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Indra Karan Reddy announced the names of Sudharani and Rizwana as mayor and deputy mayor respectively and administered oath to them around 3 pm today.



In the recent GWMC election result, Sudharani has won from the 29th division and Rizwana from 36th division of GWMC and the names have been finalized by the ministers after a discussion with the MLAs and other senior party leaders.



Sudharani and Rizwana took the oath after the swearing-in ceremony of the corporators. Around eight corporators who were absent for the ceremony due to COVID-19 infection took the oath through the video-conference.

