Telangana Hajis return to Mecca after hassle-free wrap up of pilgrimage

Hyderabad: The Haj pilgrims from Telangana returned to the Mecca city after successfully completing their Haj pilgrimage, informed the Telangana State Haj Committee on Sunday. On the final day of Haj, the pilgrims departed from Mina after performing Rami Jamar and left the Mina limits before Maghrib. They then returned to their residences in Azizia.

According to TSHC, the Telangana officials reached out to Khadim-ul-Hujjaj and officials of the Indian Mission to inquire about the well-being of the pilgrims. They reassured that all the pilgrims who fulfilled their Haj duties through the Telangana Haj Committee are in good health, with one pilgrim currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The pilgrims expressed their appreciation for the excellent facilities provided by the Saudi Arabia authorities during the Haj, particularly in Arafat and Muzdalifah.

TSHC chairman Mohammed Saleem said that Khadim-ul-Hujjaj informed him that the pilgrims returned to Mecca after performing the pilgrimage.

The atmosphere among the pilgrims is filled with joy and satisfaction following the successful completion of the Haj rituals. The departure of pilgrims to Madina will commence soon, where they will stay for a week before returning.

Mohammed Saleem extended his congratulations to the pilgrims from Telangana. He expressed gratitude to the Indian Consulate in Jeddah and the officials of the Indian Haj Mission for their support.

A total of 5,583 pilgrims performed Haj through the Telangana Haj Committee, while a sum of 7,040 pilgrims, including 867 from Karnataka, 46 from Andhra Pradesh, three from Bihar, seven from Chhattisgarh, two from Jharkhand, 531 from Maharashtra, and one from Tamil Nadu, departed from the Hyderabad embarkation point.

Mohammed Saleem further announced that the Telangana Haj Committee has established a control room at the Haj House to provide convenience for the pilgrims and their relatives.

The return journey of the pilgrims will commence on July 15, with the final convoy arriving in Hyderabad from Madina on July 30.

Special flights operated by Vistara Airlines have been arranged to bring back the pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Haji Syed Abdul Quddus, who was part of the Haj Committee, is currently receiving critical care at Al Noor Hospital. The Haj Committee of India has been requested to issue a visit visa for his son, Syed Abdus Salam, so that he can arrange for his father’s necessary medical treatment.