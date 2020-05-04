69-year-old Telangana man fights coronavirus

With an increase in the number of recoveries than the new coronavirus positive cases, the Telangana state now has more recoveries than the active cases. On Sunday, the state reported 21 new cases and 46 people were discharged from the hospital. Currently, the total recoveries in the state stand at 545 while that of active cases at 508.

Out of the 21 new cases, 20 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and another from Jagtial. Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts of the state have been worst affected in the state of the total 33 districts.

Among the recoveries on Sunday, a 69-year-old man who admitted with bilateral pneumonitis is the one. With the rise in the recovery rate, the state health minister Eatala Rajender congratulated all the doctors and other medical staff working in government hospitals.

Coming to the lockdown, the Telangana government extended it till May 7. As it is nearing, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced a cabinet meeting on May 5. He may likely to take a decision on the lockdown extension.