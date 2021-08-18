Telangana HC asks govt. to file report on Ganesh immersion

In the wake of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the high court asked state government to make Ganesh celebrations low-key at home. It further directed the government to strictly direct the public on the same. "It's good to have regional sentiments but not on the cost of public life," the court stated.

The court was dealing with the petition filed by an advocate Mamidi Venugopal to stop the immersion of Ganesh idols and Goddess Durga idols in Hussain Sagar.

The bench comprising of justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy expressed dissatisfaction on the government for not submitting the report even after ordering two times. The court asked the government to explain as to what measures it has taken to prevent the gathering of crowd during Ganesh immersion. Also it questioned as to how the government is preventing Hussain Sagar from being polluted by stopping the immersion process.

The court asked the government to submit a report by September 1 and further directed higher authorities of GHMC, Hyderabad police commissionerate to attend the next hearing. The matter was adjourned to September 1.