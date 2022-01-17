Telangana HC directs govt. to hold one lakh RT-PCR tests in a day

The Telangana high court on Monday directed the state government to hold one lakh RT-PCR tests in a day in the view of increase in COVID-19 cases.



It also asked the government to mention the number of RT-PCR tests and rapid tests separately in the health bulletin. The court also directed the public to wear mask and maintain physical distancing. Meanwhile, the government was also told to increase the government's vigilance in controlling the COVID-19 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the advocate general told the court the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is holding a meeting today on containing COVID-19 cases in the state. However, the court asked the government to submit all the information related to the measures being taken by the government in controlling the virus by January 25.