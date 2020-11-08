Telangana HC orders to open all courts in the state

Telangana High Court on Sunday issued orders to open all the civil and criminal courts in the state and also announced the unlocking rules to be followed by the courts till December 31.

The HC also ordered for swift investigation in the cases filed against MPs and MLAs and asked the CBI and ACB courts to continue with the current system. In the statement, the registrar general said that investigation should be carried out according to the current system.

At present, all the cases are being heard in physical courts in the state except in Hyderabad. In the High Court, the cases are being heard online and some are in physical courts.

Physical courts were partially opened from September 7-11. The HC also ordered to open the courts in Karimnagar for the same dates on an experimental basis.