Telangana: Here are Six Guarantees likely to be announced by Congress at Tukkuguda meeting

As the elections in Telangana are fast approaching political parties are intensifying their strategies. The ruling BRS party has accelerated the implementation of welfare schemes, while the opposition parties are focused on creating an impressive manifesto to appeal to the people.

The Congress party, in particular, is taking steps ahead in this regard. Declarations regarding farmers and unemployment have already been announced. It is learned that Sonia Gandhi will release the six guarantees that will be implemented if the Congress party wins the next election. The announcement is expected to be made at the Vijaya Bheri public meeting to be held in Tukkuguda on the 17th of this month.

According to reliable information, there is speculation that the Congress party is learned to have announce these six guarantees.

1. Providing Rs. 5,00,000 to every poor under the Indiramma Gruha scheme along with a gas cyclinder for Rs. 500 to every woman.

2. Rs. 200,000 loan waiver for farmers

3. Filling up of 2 lakh job in one year after coming to power,

4. Extending financial assistance of Rs 12 lakh to the SC and STs in line with Dalit Bandhu scheme

5. Pension of Rs. 4,000 to elderly, widows and physically challenged people and etc.

6. Providing Financial assistance of Rs. 15,000 to the farmers and tenant farmers under Indiramma Bharosa.