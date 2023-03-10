Telangana High Court directs CBI not to arrest YS Avinash Reddy, asks to submit probe details

The Telangana High Court has issued key orders in the YS Vivekananda murder case. The High Court directed CBI not to take any action against MP Avinash Reddy till Monday and ordered that the audio and video records of the inquiry to be submitted to the court in the form of hard disk on Tuesday.



On Friday, the Telangana High Court heard the writ petition of MP Avinash Reddy and asked the CBI whether audio and video recordings were made in the investigation two times in the past. YS Avinash Reddy's lawyer also told the High Court that the CBI did not object to the bail of Dastagiri, who is A4 accused in the case.



The court directed the CBI to disclose any matter related to the audio and video records to Telangana High Court on the occasion of allegations against the CBI officials.



On the other hand, the High Court judge made interesting comments during the hearing of Avinash Reddy's petition. The judge expressed doubts about the performance of CCTV cameras and recalled that 30 cameras at the Visakhapatnam airport were not worked during attack on attack on YS Jagan. The High Court also ordered the letter found at the scene of Viveka's murder to be submitted to the court.

