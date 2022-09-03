Telangana High Court directs Sajjanar to be present at next hearing

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court single bench of Justice K Lakshman on Friday ordered form - I notice against TSRTC managing director V C Sajjanar for not complying with the court orders in a writ petition filed by Mohd Danish Khan, a businessman of Shaikpet. Sajjanar was directed to appear in person on October 14,2022.

On June 1, 2021, Justice Lakshman, while dealing with the writ petition, had directed Sajjanar, the then Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, to pass an order on the fresh application of petitioner seeking renewal of arms licence by giving him hearing opportunity.

The petitioner approached the HC by filing a contempt case against Sajjanar, seeking to punish the respondent IPS officer for deliberately not complying with the court orders, thereby rejected his representation for granting renewal of the licence.