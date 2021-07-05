Telangana High Court hears AP farmers petition against power generation, adjourns hearing for tomorrow

The Telangana High Court has heard a petition filed by Krishna district farmers to stop power generation in the Srisailam. The bench comprising Justice Ramachandra Rao and Justice Vinod Kumar heard the lunch motion petition filed against GO 34 filed by Telangana. However, Telangana AG Prasad asked that the CJ bench be take up the petition to which the court stated that CJ had ordered them to hold a hearing and stated that the unreasonable request from the AG level officer was incorrect.

The High Court commented that it was an attack on their bench to seek such a request. The court asked whether the High Court could intervene in interstate water disputes and suggested to study the Supreme Court judgment on the Rajolibanda project given in 2008 . The petitioner, the Center and the Telugu states have been directed to put forth the arguments on this tomorrow.



The farmers of Krishna district have stated in their petition that the power generation by Telangana is against the Energy Distribution Act. They objected that water should not be used for power generation.

