Telangana High Court likely to give verdict on Kodandaram's swearing in as MLC

There is a possibility of getting a clarity on the oath-taking of the new MLCs selected under the Governor's quota as the High Court is expected to announce its verdict today on the petitions challenging the appointments. Professor Kodandaram and Journalist Amer Ali Khan were appointed as members of the Legislative Council under the Governor's quota. However, their appointment was challenged by BRS leaders, leading to a court order preventing their swearing-in.

Previously, the BRS government had recommended the names of Dasoju Shravan and Kurra Satyanarayana as MLC candidates for the Governor's quota. However, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan rejected their names on September 19, 2023.

Shravan and Satyanarayana filed separate petitions in the High Court, challenging the Governor's decision and arguing that it was an overreach of the Governor's broad powers under Article 171(5) of the Constitution. Today's verdict is expected to provide clarity on the matter.