Telangana High Court Seeks Government Approach Towards Third Wave Of Covid-19

The second wave of covid boom and continues on one side across the country and the other side, there is speculation that the third wave may soon enter the country. The Central and State Governments have taken several steps in this regard. The High Court has recently inquired about the corona situation in Telangana. The bench comprising CJ Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Vijayasen Reddy inquired into the steps being taken by the state government to curb the corona spread. The High Court questioned why the government was not implementing some of the orders they had given earlier.



High Court questioned the government on whether it had implemented directives to keep treatment prices the same in private hospitals or not. The High Court also asked the government whether it had set up an advisory committee on Covid-19 to revise the maximum prices of treatments in private hospitals. Government officials were asked when the 14 new RTPCR laboratories in the state would become available.

The medical staff has been asked to indicate how the government will take precautionary measures in the wake of warnings that a third wave will erupt in the next few months. Moreover, the Telangana High Court has reminded that 8,000 children have been affected by corona in a single district in Maharashtra with the third phase.

The High Court said the details on the third phase preparedness given by the government were not comprehensive. It also asked whether will all be done in the future or not and asked whether Niloufer hospital is enough to control the third wave of Covid-19. High Court asked what steps are being taken to upgrade the infrastructure and staff.

AG BS Prasad told the bench that DH did not attend the High Court hearing as he had gone to Khammam. The AG asked the High Court to give time to inquire into the details of the questions. The tribunal adjourned the hearing on the corona conditions until tomorrow.

On the other hand, DH Srinivas in his report told the high court that corona tests were being increased in Telangana. One lakh corona tests were done on the 29th of last month and 68.56 percent of the people in the second phase fever survey were tested. The High Court is hearing the corona binding measures in Telangana. The Telangana government has filed a counterclaim against Covid-19 actions while DH, DGP, Labor Jail officials, and GHMC officials have submitted separate reports. DH revealed that a task force committee with three IAS officers has been set up to look into complaints against private hospitals.

115 showcase notices have been issued to 79 hospitals. So far, the licenses of 10 hospitals have been revoked. He also said there is a shortage of black fungus medicines across the country. "We are buying black fungus drugs and there are 744 black fungus cases registered in the state so far," he said. He said that 1500 beds were available for the treatment of black fungus and there were adequate hospitals and beds for corona treatments.

Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy told the high court that 150 cases have been registered against the drug black market. From April 1 to May 30, 7.49 lakh cases were registered. The DGP submitted a report to the High Court to this effect. 4.18 lakh cases were registered against those who did not wear masks and a fine of Rs 35.81 crore was imposed. He said 41,872 cases were registered for non-observance of physical distance and 13,867 cases for overcrowding. 2.61 lakh cases of violation of lockdown and curfew rules, the High Court was told that the lockdown is being strictly enforced as per the rules.