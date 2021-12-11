Telangana High Court stays screening of 'Nayeem Diaries'

Hyderabad: Belli Lalitha's son Udutha Suryaprakash, a student, has approached the High Court on Friday alleging objectionable portrayal of his mother in the film 'Nayeem Diaries' and urged the court to stay the screening of the film. Belli Lalitha was brutally murdered in 1999 and her family members at the time alleged that gangster Nayeem had killed her.

The petitioner objected to the scenes where Nayeem kisses 'Lata', the character reportedly of Belli Lalitha, in the movie. The film was released on Friday. Suryaprakash has filed a lunch motion petition in the High Court seeking restraint of the film.



The High Court issued notices to the film director and producer. The Judge directed the director of the movie to remove certain objectionable scenes from the movie.

The trial was adjourned until Monday. Until then, the High Court had stayed the screening of the Nayeem Diaries.