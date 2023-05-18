Telangana High Court stays unveiling of NTR statue in Khammam

The Telangana High Court has imposed a stay on the installation of the NTR statue in the form of Lord Krishna (Khammam NTR Statue) which is to be unveiled in Khammam, Telangana. It has issued orders to stop the unveiling of idols till further orders.



Shri Krishna JAC, Adibhatla Kalapeetha and Bharatiya Yadav Sangha have filed a petition in the High Court that they are erecting an idol of NTR in the form of Lord Krishna in the middle of the Lakaram lake against the rules and against Hindu sentiments. As 14 writ petitions were filed in the High Court on this issue, the High Court heard this issue.

On the occasion of NTR's birthday, the unveiling of NTR's idol in the form of Krishna, which was scheduled to take place on May 28, will be stopped due to the order of the High Court.

It is noteworthy that Telangana Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar from Khammam district has taken up the task of setting up this statue. Minister Puvvada Ajay invited Jr. NTR as the chief guest for the unveiling of the statue.