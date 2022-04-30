Telangana High Court summer vacation from May 2

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court will be closed for summer vacation from May 2 to June 3 During the vacation, the vacation court will hear urgent matters like Habeas Corpus, Anticipatory bail, Bail applications, if bail is refused by Magistrates and Sessions Judges/ Additional Sessions Judges, and any other urgent matters which cannot wait till the end of the vacation such as eviction/dispossession and demolition. The vacation court will hear the matters for about five days that is May 5,12,19,26 and June 2.

Routine matters will not be taken up during the vacation, except with the permission of the senior vacation judge. No policy and administrative matters will be taken up during the vacation. A notification has been released by the Registrar General in this regard.