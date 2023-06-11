Telangana historical heritage is a matter of pride: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed his delight at the magnificent historical legacy of Telangana, which stands as a testament to billions of years of history. He expressed pride in the state's possession of historical landmarks dating back nearly 20 million years.

The Chief Minister commended the commendable work carried out by historians in documenting and preserving this invaluable heritage. As a gesture towards preserving and passing on Telangana's history to future generations, the Chief Minister unveiled the five volumes of the Telangana history book published by Bharat Jagruti Sansthan.

Over the past six years, the History Department of India Awakening, led by historian and writer Sriramoju Haragopal, has extensively explored numerous historical sites across Telangana. The information gathered during their field research has been meticulously compiled in these books under the editorial guidance of Mamidi Harikrishna and Vemuganti Muralikrishna. During their interaction with the Chief Minister, they explained their comprehensive study of various historical artefacts, including fossils, buildings, inscriptions, coins, and scriptures, which formed the basis for documenting the history of Telangana. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao reiterated that it is a matter of great pride for all the citizens of Telangana to have access to such historical landmarks spanning over 20 million years.

He emphasized that by understanding the social conditions, administrative methods, and visions of those times, we can gain valuable insights to shape our future. The Chief Minister shared his belief that a deep understanding of history, coupled with an analysis of the present, paves the way for a prosperous future.

Following the unveiling, Chief Minister KCR congratulated MLC Kavitha, the president of the organization, along with the officials of the Jagruti History Department. Prominent figures present at the event included historian-writer Sriramoju Haragopal, poet-editor Vemuganti Muralikrishna, Telangana Foods Chairman M. Rajeev Sagar, Bharat Jagruti General Secretary Ranga Naveen Achari, and others.