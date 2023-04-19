Telangana Home Minister Mahmud Ali inaugurates police station in Nandigama of Ranga Reddy

Telangana State Home Minister Mahmood Ali has said that Telangana is the only state that is providing excellent policing services. He inaugurated the newly constructed police station building at Nandigama mandal centre on Wednesday along with local MLA Anjaiah Yadav, DGP Anjani Kumar. He said that Telangana is at the forefront of the country with welfare schemes and development works in accordance with the growing population. He said that they are adding modernity to the policing services for crime control and making them the best in the country. He revealed that there are She Teams and She Police Stations for the protection of women.

DGP Anjani Kumar has revealed that additional workload is causing more problems to the police and keeping this in mind, the police officials have established new zones in the Hyderabad metropolitan area and DCPs have already been assigned to the zones. He said that a plan has been prepared to set up traffic police stations along with Law and Order department.

MLA Anjaiah Yadav said that the new police station building has been built by the government at the corporate level. Command and control has been established in the police station with CC cameras installed in all the villages and wards under the police station. Later, the Home Minister, MLA felicitated and honoured the police officers. In this program, DCP Narayana Reddy, ACP Kushalkar , Ramaiah, MP Manne Srinivas Reddy, ZP Vice Chairman Eeta Ganesh Mudiraj, Sarpanch Venkata Reddy and others.