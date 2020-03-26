Telangana hostels force students to vacate, police warns of action

The Telangana Police on Wednesday directed managements of hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodations not to ask occupants to vacate after it received complaints that those residing in them were being pressured to leave during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Since the lockdown is under implementation, no permission/ no objection certificate shall be granted in this regard for any movement of people across the state till further orders in the overall interest of public health and public safety," Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy said in a directive.

The police said that stern action will be taken hostel or PG management for violating rules, he said. The police along with the GHMC officials were asked to hold meetings with hostel management and make sure that the occupants not asked to vacate.

The decision has been taken after hundreds of students and employees approached the police after they were asked to leave the hostel.