Telangana: How many Red Zones identified in the State, HC asks government

The High Court on Wednesday questioned the State government till now how many Red Zones have been identified, how many Corona kits have been distributed and how many Covid-19 tests have been done to the people in the state.

The High Court Bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T. Amarnath Goud heard a tag of writ petitions on Covid-19 pandemic through video conference. The petitioner's counsels described what action the State govt. has taken in containing the Covid-19 pandemic in the State.

Replying to the bench through Video Conference Advocate General BS Prasad said the government is taking all essential measures in containing the Covid-19 pandemic in the state. The CJ bench directed the Telangana Police to initiate the harshest punishment on persons who attack/harm the doctors and medical staff, deputed at various Government hospitals, extending medical aid to the Covid-19 patients. Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan while referring to a news item which appeared in an English daily, which highlighted the incident wherein the doctor and his staff treating a Covid-19 patient in Osmania General Hospital was attacked by the attendants of the patient.

The reason for a scuffle between the doctors and the patients was that a Covid affected patient ventured into a non-Covid ward, which was objected to by the doctor and the medical team and he was stopped from going into another ward, which led to the scuffle resulting in harming the doctor and other medical teams, on duty, it was explained.

Chief Justice Chauhan asked "why the police did not take action against the person who attacked the doctor, then and there". AG TS informed the Chief Justice that a case has been registered against the person who attacked the doctor under various sections at Afzalgunj Police Station, Hyderabad, but the accused has not yet been arrested.