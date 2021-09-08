Telangana: Hydel power generation continues in Srisailam

Hydel power generation is Srisailam is being continued as there are no instructions to the power plant from the government. TS Genco and Transco CMD Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao said that the power is being generated at Srisailam after a review meeting on the present rain situation in the state.



"Also, we haven't received any instructions from the state government to stop the hydel power generation," he added.

He further continued that the power generation will be continued according to the requirements of the state. "At present, the inflows of the project are around one lakh cusecs and the hydel power is being generated," he said. He asserted that there is no power shortage in the state as the coal reserves were also sufficient and no power was interrupted even as the rain water entered the Kothagudem power plant.

Rao also urged the farmers and public not to touch the electric polls or live wires risking their lives.

Meanwhile, TSSPDCL CMD G Raghuma Reddy said that all the engineers were alerted as more rains are predicted in the coming days.