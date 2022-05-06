Telangana image badly hit, says Komatireddy

Bhongir: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkatreddy has demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao conduct CBCID inquiry into irregularities that took place in Yadadri in the name of development.

Speaking to media persons in Chandupatla village of Bhongir mandal on Thursday, he said the entire temple would have been submerged if it had rained like in Hyderabad two years ago.

He mocked that roads were damaged, water had flown into queue lines and waterlogged before the temple. He questioned CM KCR over his silver jubilee(25) visits, spending Rs 2,000 crore and grabbing of farmers' land. He advised CM KCR to come out from the farmhouse and visit Yadadri to punish the responsible.

He mocked the government over handing over historical Yadadri temple to film designer Anand Sai. He demanded conduct CBCID inquiry into the works. He alleged that Temple EO Geeta Reddy handed over the works to the contractors on nomination at her discretion and works were done without quality.

The EO did not even care about Endowments Minister Indirakaran Reddy. She became supreme instead of superior and was acting recklessly. The EO was not responding to the phone calls of the local MLA, he added.

He said that Telangana was defamed and it was sad that so many irregularities took place at God's place. It is time to identify the mistakes and punish the erring officials. He said that as the MP for this area, he would write a letter to CM KCR and Vigilance department on the irregularities in Yadagirigutta.

Commenting on TRS leaders' comment on Rahul Gandhi's visit to Telangana, Komati said Rahul and Sonia Gandhi who have given Telangana have the right to tour in the State.

People of Telangana are getting ready to attend Rahul's public meeting in Warangal to be held on May 6, he added.In this press meet, DCC president Kumbham Anilkumar Reddy, Tangellapalli Ravikumar, Potnak Pramod Kumar and others participated.