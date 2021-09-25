Telangana: IMD warns of heavy rain for three days

Begumpet: The IMD on Friday issued a warning of heavy rain lashing on September 25, 27 and 28 in Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medak besides 17 other districts in Telangana.

The IMD bulletin said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places across the State. According to the forecast for the city said generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers will occur from September 25 to 28.

There will be rain or thundershowers on the next two days. Meanwhile, the bulletin said during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday rainfall occurred at many places in the State. Regode (dist Medak), Marpalle (Vikarabad), Narayankhed (Sangareddy) recorded 5 cm of rain each.

The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were: Jagadevpur (Siddipet), Medchal, Kondapak (Siddipet) 4 each, Wargal (Siddipet) 3, Sadasivpet (Sangareddy), Vikarabad, Doultabad (Siddipet), Naykal (Sangareddy) 2, Chegunta (Medak) 2 each. There was one cm rain each in Nangnoor (Siddipet), Manchal (RR), Nawabpet (Vikarabad), Kondapur (Sangareddy), Hathanoora (Sangareddy), Kodangal (Vikarabad) Munipalli (Sangareddy), Nanganur (Siddipet).