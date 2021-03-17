Telangana intensifies repatriation process to bring back staff posted with AP

Hyderabad: After a six-year wait, the Telangana government has intensified the official process for repatriation of 700 employees working in Andhra Pradesh to their native Telangana State. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao shot off official letters to their AP counterparts requesting to resolve the long-pending issue of bringing back the Telangana-born employees working in Andhra Pradesh.

Officials said that the Telangana Finance Secretary in a letter to his AP counterpart L Premchandra Reddy sent the list of 698 employees of Class III and Class IV who were allotted to Andhra Pradesh soon after the bifurcation of united AP in 2014. The Telangana official said that the State government was willing to take back all employees who belong to Telangana and allotted to AP against their wishes.

Ramakrishna Rao also requested the AP government to relieve the employees who were willing to give undertaking wherever they were posted in Telangana and take last rank in the respective cadre. The Chief Secretary also sent an official communique to AP administrative head Adityanath Das and asked to pursue the issue of repatriation of Telangana-born employees to their native State on priority basis.