Telangana, Inter board clarifies on practical exams, says schedule will be released soon

It is well known that the education system has been completely damaged in the last two academic years due to Corona. Almost all the states in the country have been promoting students by canceling exams in the wake of the tremendous increase in corona cases. Meanwhile, there has been talk for the last few days that there will be no practical examinations in Telangana this time as well. There were news articles in some newspapers that this time too the management of the practicals was in doubt. The Inter-Board clarified the matter.



The Inter-Board, which has put a full stop to the ongoing campaign on inter-examinations, has given clarity. It said this time the tests will be conducted under any circumstances. It has officially released a statement on the matter. 'Last year there were no physical classes due to the corona, only 45 days of classes. For this reason, students had to be promoted without exams. However, the situation changed in the 2021-2022 academic year as colleges closed for just 14 days in January and classes continue as usual from February 1st.



Taking all these into consideration, it said the board will conduct the practical tests as usual before the theory tests and there is no thought of promoting without conducting tests. We will release the practical and theory test schedule in a day or two. The Telangana Board has made it clear that all students should take note of this.