Telangana inter exam fee schedule announced

The due dates schedule for payment of exam fee for the intermediate public examinations 2021 has been announced by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Saturday.

According to the press release, the first and second year regular students, failed candidates (general and vocational) and attendance exempted private candidates (without college study for humanities groups) can pay the exam fee till February 11.

Students can pay exam fee with a late fee of Rs.100 from February 12 to 22 and with a late fee of Rs.500 from February 23 to March 2. Likewise, the exam fee with a late fee of Rs.1,000 can be paid from March 3 to 9. The exam fee will be accepted with a late fee of Rs.2,000 from March 10 to 16.