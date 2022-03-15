Telangana inter public examinations schedule likely to change

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to change schedule of intermediate public examinations as the National Testing Agency on Monday revised the schedule of JEE Mains. The TSBIE has already revised the inter exams schedule 12 days ago and rescheduled it according to the JEE Mains exam.



The education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday spoke to the media stating that the inter exams in the state is likely to be tweaked. The minister said that the decision would be taken after discussing with officials. Meanwhile, an intermediate board official said that the schedule of NEET has also not been announced and the inter exams dates will be decided according to it in a few days.

Although there is no clash in the dates of intermediate second year and JEE Mains exams, experts opined that the students will be stressed out to write the exams with no gap.

As per the revised schedule, the JEE Mains exam will be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29, May 1 and 4. TSBIE secretary Jaleel said that the NTA is announcing the schedule of JEE Mains without considering the inter public exams schedule. The NTA also did not contact the state education officials before revising the schedule, he added.