Telangana: Inter results to be out in May

Hyderabad: With reports making rounds that SSC result may be out in May, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is also set to release the inter results 2023 in the second or third week of May. The inter exams for the year 2023 were held from March 15 to April 4. The evaluation process of the answer scripts has already begun at 15 different camps across the state and is likely to be completed by April 20.



It is to mention here that a total of 9,47,699 candidates including 4,82,677 first-year and 4,65,022 second-year intermediate students appeared for the exams. Those who fail to clear the exam can appear in advanced supplementary exams that will be conducted in the last week of May 2023.

Once released, the Telangana inter results 2023 will be available on the official website of the TSBIE. Candidates can check their results by entering their roll number and other required details.

Similarly, the Education department will declare results of the SSC Public Examinations that concluded with social studies subject on Tuesday, after May 10.

Sixteen malpractice cases were booked, while three invigilators were removed from service; two invigilators, chief superintendents and departmental officers were suspended from duties during the exams that commenced on April 3. Similarly, three invigilators, chief superintendents and departmental officers were relieved from duties on charges of negligence.

Three more exams OSSC Main Language paper-I (Sanskrit & Arabic), SSC vocational course (theory) and OSSC Main Language paper-II (Sanskrit & Arabic) will be held on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

The spot evaluation of SSC exam answer scripts will be conducted at 18 spot evaluation centres district headquarters from April 13 to 21. For monitoring the evaluation the department has constituted 11 State-level observers.