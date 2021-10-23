Telangana: Inter Vidya JAC welcomes HC decision on Inter exam

Hyderabad: The Inter Vidya JAC on Friday welcomed the State High Court's decision not to intervene in the conduct of the first Intermediate examinations.

The JAC leaders Dr P Madhusudhan Reddy and K Krishna Kumar said here that the first year Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) earlier were postponed due to Covid.

The board had informed that it would conduct the same when the situation turned normal. The JAC leaders said parents were welcoming the development. Besides, they resented the actions of those trying to earn some recognition by opposing the conduct of the examinations.

"The court's decision is a slap on the face of such people", they added. "The JAC is committed to the conduct of the examinations given the bright future of students", they stated.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Parents' Association (TPA) president N Narayana said the petitioners' counsels have agreed to withdraw their pleas, following the High Court's view that it would not be appropriate to intervene to suspend or postpone the examinations at this juncture when the State government is all geared up to conduct them.

The court advised the petitioners that it is appropriate on their part to withdraw petitions as it wouldn't be possible to stop the examinations two days ahead of the exam schedule.