Telangana Intermediate board extends deadline for payment of examination fee

The deadline for payment of exam fee with late fee for Telangana Inter Public Exams has been extended once again. The intermediate board has announced that the fee can be paid up to 12th of this month with a late fee of 100. Officials suggested that students should utilise this opportunity.



The board said that the students of inter first and second year as well as students who have failed in the past and students of vocational courses can pay the examination fee. Inter annual examinations will be conducted in March next year.



Intermediate regular students had to pay the fees of Rs. 500 and students of science groups who are studying in the second year of inter will have to pay additional fee of Rs. 210 and vocational students Rs. 710.